Millions more in revenue expected as Washington conducts third pollution allowance sale

Washington held its third quarterly cap-and-trade auction Wednesday, with 8,585,000 pollution allowances available for purchase.

It’ll be another week before the state Department of Ecology reveals how many sold and at what cost.

If history is any indicator, allowances will be snapped up.

Washington collected a total of $857 million from its regular quarterly auctions in February and May, the first conducted under the new cap-and-trade program. Prices were $48.50 per allowance in February and $56.01 in May. An allowance is equal to one metric ton of carbon dioxide. Companies that produce air pollution have to buy allowances to cover their emissions.

On Aug. 9, the state held a special auction from the Allowance Price Containment Reserve, a separate pool of credits made available when the prices at a quarterly auction exceed a certain level.

In that sale, half the available allowances cost $51.90 apiece and the other half cost $66.68. That will generate another $62.5 million for Washington, revenue that the state can funnel into programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.

On Sept. 6, Ecology will confirm the amount raised in the special auction and details from Wednesday’s quarterly sale.